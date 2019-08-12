A senior Houthi official in Yemen and brother of the movement’s leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi was killed because of infighting, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.



The Houthis on Friday said Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi was assassinated in the capital Sanaa by “the treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools,” without providing details.

But the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said the brother of the militia leader had been killed as part of an “internal operation” because of a dispute between different factions of the group and within its leadership, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition said the assassination of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi took place in one of the Houthi strongholds in Haddah district, a southwestern neighborhood in Sanaa. According to Al Arabiya sources, Ibrahim was killed along with eight of his bodyguards.

Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 04:43 - GMT 01:43