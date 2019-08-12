A senior Houthi official in Yemen and brother of the movement’s leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi was killed because of infighting, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.
The Houthis on Friday said Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi was assassinated in the capital Sanaa by “the treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools,” without providing details.
