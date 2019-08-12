Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call on Sunday from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating him on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and on the success of Hajj, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Turkish president praised the Saudi King on the efforts exerted by the Kingdom to facilitate the Hajj pilgrimage and the successful management of navigating the movements of pilgrims in the holy sites.

King Salman congratulated the president on Eid al-Adha, pointing out that the Kingdom will spare no effort for the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, security and safety.

Saudi Arabia is hosting nearly 2.5 million pilgrims this year. The Kingdom welcomed all Hajj pilgrims without exception, Saudi King Salman said in a speech while receiving Hajj security leaders in Mina on Sunday.

On Sunday, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received guests for Eid al-Adha at the Mina Palace in Mecca. The guests include the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, ministers, senior guests from the GCC countries, military sector leaders, as well as others.

The King also lauded the efforts of security personnel for their honorable work in protecting sacred places during this year’s Hajj season.

After having spent the previous night camped out in the open air in Muzdalifah, Hajj pilgrims on Sunday began heading back to Mina and the Grand Mosque to perform the final Hajj rites and rituals on the third day of their pilgrimage, which is also the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 01:03 - GMT 22:03