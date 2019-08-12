The UAE's Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday urged the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) to engage in dialogue and defuse the crisis.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said in a statement, after meeting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Kingdom, that the two Gulf Arab allies would “adamantly confront any and all powers that threaten the safety and security of the region.”

He also said that relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia were, and still are, solid and strong.

“The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, led by brotherly Saudi Arabia, has stood in the face of an attempt to hijack Yemen since its formation in 2015,” the Crown Prince said.

“It (the Arab Coalition) worked and is still working toward a Yemen in which people are blessed with development and progress,” he added.

The STC had on Saturday taken over the Yemeni government’s military camps in Aden. After the coalition warning early Sunday, the STC had agreed to the ceasefire.



The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday and met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

