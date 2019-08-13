The Arab Coalition says the Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched a drone from Sana’a that landed on civilians in Yemen’s Amran, adding that the Houthis repeatedly lie by claiming to have targeted the Kingdom’s Abha airport.SHOW MORE
