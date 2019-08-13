The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Tuesday lauded Saudi Arabia’s management of Hajj, calling it a remarkable success.

“The remarkable success of Saudi Arabia in the management of Hajj and the influential humanitarian scenes of the Saudi teams in the service of pilgrims is a testimony of which every Muslim is proud,” Gargash said in a tweet.

“These are great efforts made by the Kingdom for the service of Islam, thanks to the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia for serving the pilgrims and caring for them,” he added.

Earlier, the governor of Mecca Prince Khalid al-Faisal said almost half a million Hajj pilgrims have received medical services this year.

Also, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced that Saudi Arabia provided over 1,000 different health services free of charge for Hajj pilgrims in Mecca and Medina during the first week of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah (August 2-8).

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40