Almost half a million Hajj pilgrims have received medical services this year, said Prince Khalid al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, on Tuesday at a press conference.

The governor also said that violations by Hajj pilgrims dropped 29 percent compared to the previous year.

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced that Saudi Arabia provided over 1,000 different health services free of charge for Hajj pilgrims in Mecca and Medina during the first week of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah (August 2-8).

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 13:25 - GMT 10:25