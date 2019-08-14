The Houthi militia in Yemen are an Iranian proxy and should be designated as such, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday.

“Houthi relations with Iran, for long in search for proper designation, is clearer following their leadership’s meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei,” Gargash said in a tweet.

“Stated in black & white in their statement of fealty the Houthis are a proxy and that is the correct terminology,” he added.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with the spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Mohammed Abdul Salam, in Tehran, Khamenei’s official website reported.

Earlier this week, Fars News Agency posted in a tweet that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Mohammed Abdul Salam, in Tehran.

