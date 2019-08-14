Yemen’s government on Wednesday ruled out talks with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) until it withdraws from positions it seized last week in the city of Aden.
Saudi Arabia had proposed peace talks in Riyadh, a call supported by the UAE and Yemen’s legitimate government.
