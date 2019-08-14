Yemen’s government on Wednesday ruled out talks with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) until it withdraws from positions it seized last week in the city of Aden.



Saudi Arabia had proposed peace talks in Riyadh, a call supported by the UAE and Yemen’s legitimate government.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday in which it welcomed the Saudi initiative to address the “coup” in Aden.

However, the statement added that the council “must first commit to total withdrawal from areas forcibly seized by STC in past few days before start of any talks.”

The STC has voiced willingness to take part in the talks but has not given any sign that it is ready to withdraw, say security sources close to the movement.



The fighting in Aden left 40 dead and 260 wounded, the UN said on Sunday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 August 2019 KSA 21:39 - GMT 18:39