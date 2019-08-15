A Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader tweeted on Thursday saying that the council was, still is, and will remain closely allied to the Arab Coalition in its efforts to defeat the “Iranian Houthi project.”

“We were, still are, and will remain a close ally to the Arab Coalition, believing in the mission of defeating the Iranian-Houthi project,” Ahmed bin Fareed tweeted.

“The dreams of those who wanted us to be something else will be shattered. Loyalty is our law and we fulfill our promises,” he added.

Bin Fareed’s tweet included two pictures from the STC rally, one of which shows people holding a poster of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with the words “Salman in our hearts.” The other shows the Saudi flag raised among dozens of STC flags.

