Qatari state-controlled Doha Bank allowed the transfer of funds to extremist al-Nusra Front in Syria, a lawsuit issued at the UK High Court said.

Eight Syrians, who are now Europe residents and have been granted anonymity by the court, raised the case, saying that they were tortured and displaced by the al-Qaeda affiliate.

In the court document, Doha Bank is accused of failing to stop the transfers of money to the extremists by two Qatari businessmen who are originally Syrian.

“The Khayyat brothers financed and/or assisted in financing al-Nusra Front, including through accounts held by them and/or entities associated with them at Doha Bank,” the lawsuit alleges.

Moataz and Ramez al-Khayyat own a construction company called Urbacon, among other businesses in Qatar.

British newspaper The Times has seen documents which state the claimants were subject to “severe physical and psychiatric injuries” by the extremists.

“The details contained in the recently received claim are limited and Doha Bank Limited is taking legal advice. However, it considers the allegations asserted against it are groundless and without merit,” said the bank’s chief representative in London, Richard Whiting.

Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00