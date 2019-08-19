The Houthis are threatening global oil security by targeting the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition spokesperson said during a press conference in Riyadh.



“The attack does not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but it is also targeting the global oil economy. Investigations into the recent attacks are still ongoing but we are taking all the necessary precautions to defend the vital infrastructures of the Kingdom,” Col. Turki al-Maliki told reporters on Monday.



A drone attack by the Houthi militia on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant, but state-run Saudi Aramco said oil production was not affected.



Al-Maliki also spoke on the latest developments in Yemen, adding that the Arab Coalition appreciates of the agreement for further dialogue between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).



“We look forward to the cooperation of all Yemeni parties in Aden,” al-Maliki said.

Last Update: Monday, 19 August 2019 KSA 17:46 - GMT 14:46