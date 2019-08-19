The ongoing dialogue between parties regarding the south of Yemen is important for the stability of the wider region, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.



“The ongoing dialogue between a group of intellectuals whom we respect regarding the south of Yemen is important and expresses the Gulf's interest in the future and stability of the region,” Gargash tweeted.



“It remains that the resolution should be a result of the outcome of a Yemeni dialogue and should take place in the context of a political solution that we all seek. The priority now is to confront the Houthi coup,” he added.



Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) withdrew on Saturday from key positions it had seized in the city of Aden last week, the Arab Coalition confirmed.

