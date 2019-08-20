The US Central Command welcomed on Monday Bahrain into the international maritime security mission in the Arabian Gulf, joining other nations to secure freedom of navigation in the gulf amid heightened tensions between the West and Iran.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Kenneth McKenzie expressed his appreciation toward “Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa’s decision to join the United Kingdom and the United States in taking an active role in preserving the freedom of navigation, promoting maritime security and de-escalating regional tensions.”

He added that “the free flow of commerce throughout international waterways is a linchpin of the global economy.”

General McKenzie said: “We appreciate the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership and support in preventing aggression from curtailing that freedom.”

He further added that threats to “the free flow of commerce are an international problem requiring an international solution, and we are pleased that the Kingdom of Bahrain will be a part of that solution.”



General McKenzie said: “We look forward to working with other nations to secure freedom of navigation.”

Earlier on Monday, Bahrain said it would join US-led efforts to protect shipping in the Gulf amid tensions between Washington and Tehran after a series of attacks on tankers.

ALSO READ: UK says joining US in ‘maritime security mission’ in Gulf

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 00:31 - GMT 21:31