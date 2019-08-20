The Houthis continue to use residential areas as military sites, the spokesperson of the Arab Coalition told Al Arabiya, a day after the militia areas containing ballistic missiles and drones in Sanaa were targeted in an overnight raid.



The Arab Coalition launched an attack on Monday against military targets of the pro-Iranian Houthi militias in the capital Sanaa.



“We targeted headquarters containing ballistic missiles and drones of militias in Sanaa. We specifically targeted the military capabilities of the Houthi militias,” Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.



“The Houthis continue to use residential areas for their military operations,” he added.



Earlier on Monday and during a press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, al-Maliki said that the Houthis are threatening global oil security by targeting the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07