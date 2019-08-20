Over 1,000 Saudi women above the age of 21 went through passport control in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on Monday without the consent of their male guardians, according to al-Yaum newspaper, a Dammam-based Saudi daily.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia issued new laws that loosen restrictions on women by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely.

According to the law’s amendments, Saudi women above 21 will be allowed to apply for passports and travel freely without a male guardian’s permission. Other changes issued in the decrees allow women to register a marriage, divorce, or child’s birth and to be issued official family documents. It also stipulates that a father or mother can be the legal guardian of a child.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US and the first Saudi female ambassador, said that the new developments for women were “history in the making.”

“I am elated to confirm that Saudi Arabia will be enacting amendments to its labor and civil laws that are designed to elevate the status of Saudi women within our society, including granting them the right to apply for passports and travel independently,” the ambassador said in a tweet.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 14:02 - GMT 11:02