Saudi Arabia has begun implementing previously announced changes that allow women above the age of 21 to travel without permission and to exercise more control over family matters, the Saudi Press Agency quoted an interior ministry source as saying.
"The passports and civil status departments and their branches in all regions of the kingdom have started to implement the amendments stipulated in the royal decree," the statement on SPA read.
