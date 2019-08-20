Saudi Arabia has begun implementing previously announced changes that allow women above the age of 21 to travel without permission and to exercise more control over family matters, the Saudi Press Agency quoted an interior ministry source as saying.



"The passports and civil status departments and their branches in all regions of the kingdom have started to implement the amendments stipulated in the royal decree," the statement on SPA read.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia issued new laws that loosen restrictions on women by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely.

According to the law’s amendments, Saudi women above 21 will be allowed to apply for passports and travel freely without a male guardian’s permission. Other changes issued in the decrees allow women to register a marriage, divorce, or child’s birth and to be issued official family documents. It also stipulates that a father or mother can be the legal guardian of a child.

