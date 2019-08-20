The UN's special envoy to Yemen condemned on Tuesday the recent Houthi attack targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, adding that he was concerned regarding the latest developments in the south of Yemen.



“I, of course, condemn the continued attacks by Ansarullah targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia including the recent extension of that targeting to civilian facilities in the eastern part of the country,” Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.



The special envoy also warned that further deterioration of the security situation in Aden and other areas could provide fertile ground for a resurgence of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS.



"(It) almost certainly will allow those activities to expand and gather momentum once again as we have seen before, with a terrible impact on the civilian population and prospects for future stability in this key strategic location," he said.



In his address to the Security Council, Griffiths welcomed efforts by Saudi Arabia to convene a dialogue in Jeddah to discuss the current situation and resolve its difficulties.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51