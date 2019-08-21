Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has appointed Ibtissam al-Shehri as its first female spokesperson for public education.
Al-Shehri, who has been a supervisor for schools in the Kingdom’s eastern province, was announced on Tuesday as the ministry’s spokesperson for public education.
“In order to enhance the communication with public education employees, society and with the media, this will be the account for the spokesperson for public education. I hope to achieve your ambitions and aspirations, and to update you about anything new regarding the ministry,” al-Shehri tweeted under the newly-created @spokesp_moe account.
According to local media outlets, al-Shehri has been teaching English for the past 17 years and has studied abroad in the United States.
