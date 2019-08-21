CENTCOM Spokesman Lt. Col. Earl Brown said on Wednesday that the US is investigating reports of an attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on a US drone operating over Yemen, according to the US Central Command website.SHOW MORE
