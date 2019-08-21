CENTCOM Spokesman Lt. Col. Earl Brown said on Wednesday that the US is investigating reports of an attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on a US drone operating over Yemen, according to the US Central Command website.

“We are investigating reports of an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi forces on a US unmanned aerial system (UAS) operating in authorized airspace over Yemen,” Brown said.

“We have been clear that Iran’s provocative actions and support to militants and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, pose a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners,” he added.

