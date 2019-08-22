The Arab Coalition has intercepted two Houthi drones fired from Yemen’s Amran province targeting the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

“Colonel Al-Maliki explained that all attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to fail and the coalition takes all operational procedures and best practices of rules of engagement to deal with these aircraft to protect civilians,” a statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.

The attack came hours after CENTCOM Spokesman Lt. Col. Earl Brown said on Wednesday that the US is investigating reports of an attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on a US drone operating over Yemen.

A week ago, a drone attack by the Houthis on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia caused a fire at a gas plant, but state-run Saudi Aramco said oil production was not affected.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 August 2019 KSA 04:45 - GMT 01:45