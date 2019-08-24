Yemeni government forces took back control of three military camps from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the oil-producing province of Shabwa, and cut off all supply routes to the al-Alam camp where STC forces withdrew with their weapons, military sources told Al Arabiya on Saturday.SHOW MORE
