Yemeni government forces took back control of three military camps from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the oil-producing province of Shabwa, and cut off all supply routes to the al-Alam camp where STC forces withdrew with their weapons, military sources told Al Arabiya on Saturday.

The STC earlier this month took over the southern port city of Aden, the interim seat of Yemen's government, and last week extended their control to neighboring Abyan.



Both sides are part of the Arab Coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.



But the STC, who seek self-rule in the south, turned on the government after accusing a party allied to Hadi of being complicit in a Houthi attack on southern forces.



Saudi Arabia has called for a summit to end the standoff, which has complicated UN efforts to end the war in Yemen. But Hadi’s government said it would not participate until the separatists cede control of sites they have seized.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Saturday, 24 August 2019 KSA 14:48 - GMT 11:48