The Arab Coalition intercepted and shot down a drone on Sunday by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said that the drone was targeting civilian areas in the city, adding that all necessary procedures were taken to protect civilians.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 08:55 - GMT 05:55