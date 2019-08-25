The alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is a strategic necessity, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says, citing Yemen as a “clear example.”



“The Saudi-UAE alliance is a strategic necessity in light of the surrounding challenges and Yemen is a clear example. The UAE's participation in Operation Decisive Storm and within the Arab alliance came in response to the call of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and our continuation in Yemen within the coalition led by Saudi Arabia is linked to this invitation,” Gargash tweeted on Sunday.

“As a result of our strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia, it decides the continuation of our role in supporting stability in Yemen within the Arab coalition or not. Our association with Riyadh is present and more comprehensive, especially during the difficult surrounding circumstances and in light of our firm conviction of the pivotal and leading role of Riyadh,” Gargash added.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 01:40 - GMT 22:40