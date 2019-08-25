The alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is a strategic necessity, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says, citing Yemen as a “clear example.”
“The Saudi-UAE alliance is a strategic necessity in light of the surrounding challenges and Yemen is a clear example. The UAE's participation in Operation Decisive Storm and within the Arab alliance came in response to the call of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and our continuation in Yemen within the coalition led by Saudi Arabia is linked to this invitation,” Gargash tweeted on Sunday.
