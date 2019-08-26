Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday that the only solution for Yemenis is to “overcome internal differences through dialogue called for by the Kingdom, and work together to rid Yemen of the clutches of Iranian influence which does not want prosperity for Yemen and its people.”

“Saudi Arabia is leading the efforts to achieve security and stability in the region and to counter the efforts of the Iranian regime and extremist forces that spread chaos and destabilization,” al-Jubeir said in a series of tweets.

The coalition “works to achieve security and stability in Aden, Shabwa and Abyan, and will spare no effort until stability and security prevail in all of Yemen,” the minister added.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 12:24 - GMT 09:24