The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones launched from Yemen’s Sanaa targeting Saudi territories.



Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the Arab Coalition, said that the incident took place late on Sunday.



The spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the joint forces of the Arab Coalition continue to take “strict and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy these capabilities,” adding that “these hostile and terrorist actions targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians will be countered by the coalition.”



Earlier in the day, the Houthi militia attempted to target the southern Saudi city of Jazan with six ballistic missiles which were shot down by the Arab Coalition.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 01:38 - GMT 22:38