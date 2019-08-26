The Arab coalition said that a joint committee was formed between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to stabilize the ceasefire in the Yemeni provinces of Shabwa and Abyan, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement early on Monday that the committee would start working as early as Monday.
Col. al-Maliki explained that the command of the joint forces of the coalition was following up the situation on the ground in the province of Shabwa. He affirmed the necessity for a commitment by all parties in Shabwa to continue the ceasefire and maintain calm.
