The Arab coalition said that a joint committee was formed between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to stabilize the ceasefire in the Yemeni provinces of Shabwa and Abyan, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement early on Monday that the committee would start working as early as Monday.



Col. al-Maliki explained that the command of the joint forces of the coalition was following up the situation on the ground in the province of Shabwa. He affirmed the necessity for a commitment by all parties in Shabwa to continue the ceasefire and maintain calm.

Joint statement

In a joint statement run early on Monday, the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE urged all parties to cooperate with the joint committee to achieve disengagement and redeployment of troops as part of the coalition’s military efforts.



The statement, issued by the foreign ministries of both countries, called for quick engagement in the dialogue that Saudi Arabia called to address the causes and repercussions of the events in some southern provinces.



It also stressed that both countries would continue their political, military, humanitarian and development work as part of the coalition efforts to preserve the interests of the Yemeni people and deter the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.



“Both countries reaffirm their keenness to preserve the Yemeni state and the interests, security, stability, independence and territorial integrity of the Yemeni people under the leadership of the legitimate president of Yemen, and to counter the coup of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia and other terrorist organizations,” the statement said.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 05:23 - GMT 02:23