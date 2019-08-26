A Saudi woman who had been kidnapped in Istanbul was found on Monday, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Turkey announced, adding that she is in good health and will return to the Kingdom soon.

“Since the embassy was notified of the disappearance of the Saudi citizen Abeer al-Enezi in Istanbul, the embassy in Ankara and the consulate general in Istanbul formed a group to follow up on the case with Turkish authorities,” the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Turkey said in a statement on its Twitter account.

“These efforts culminated in finding the Saudi citizen on Monday (August 26th) in good health, and the embassy and consulate are facilitating the procedures for her return to the Kingdom as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Earlier, Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported that al-Enezi was kidnapped in Istanbul while on holiday in the Turkish city with her family.



A man reportedly sprayed her in the face with a substance that knocked her unconscious and kidnapped her, said the report, citing a source describing footage from a security camera.



Abeer, her husband, and her children were staying in a hotel in the Asian part of Istanbul, next to which the attack took place, according to the report.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 15:57 - GMT 12:57