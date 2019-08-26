The UAE condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia's attempts to target the city of Jizan in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with six ballistic missiles, expressing its full support for the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

“The UAE reiterates its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the terrorist attacks against civilians and offers its full support to the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability and to counter terrorism,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, according to a statement in Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The statement also said that “the continuation of these attacks shows the danger the region faces from the Houthi coup against the state in Yemen and stresses the need to continue to address it to ensure the security and stability of the region.”

On Sunday, Arab Coalition said its forces had intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni province of Saada toward the southern Saudi city of Jazan.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 10:37 - GMT 07:37