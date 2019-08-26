The UAE condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia's attempts to target the city of Jizan in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with six ballistic missiles, expressing its full support for the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability.SHOW MORE
