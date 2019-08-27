The Arab Coalition said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile from the province of Amran on Tuesday, which then fell in Saada.

The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Houthis continue to violate international humanitarian law by indiscriminately firing ballistic missiles targeting civilians.

“The leadership of the joint coalition forces continue to take strict and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians inside Yemen, and to protect regional and international security,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01