The Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government intercepted and downed on Tuesday a Houthi drone launched from the Yemeni capital Sanaa toward Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and downed a Houthi drone in Yemen, which was launched from the al-Jawf governate and was heading toward the Saudi Kingdom.

Also on Sunday, the coalition said its forces had intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni province of Saada toward the southern Saudi city of Jazan.

The Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the Houthis were attempting to target civilian infrastructure and civilians in Jazan.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 KSA 00:59 - GMT 21:59