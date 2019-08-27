The Arab Coalition says it intercepted and downed a Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace launched from Sanaa on Tuesday.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that “all desperate attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to fail,” adding that the coalition is taking all operational procedures and best practices of engagement in downing the drones to protect civilians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government intercepted and downed a Houthi drone launched from the Yemeni capital Sanaa toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait city, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Last Update: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49