Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has reiterated the Kingdom's call to the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in Aden to hold a meeting in Jeddah to discuss their differences.

The statement came after the council’s weekly meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

“The Council of Ministers stresses on the joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates regarding the keenness and efforts of the two countries to preserve the Yemeni state and the interests of the Yemeni people under the leadership of the legitimate President of Yemen,” a statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.

The Arab Coalition said that a joint committee was formed on Monday between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to stabilize the ceasefire in the Yemeni provinces of Shabwa and Abyan.

The coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki explained that the command of the joint forces of the coalition was following up the situation on the ground in the province of Shabwa.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 August 2019 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00