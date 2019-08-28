Police arrested nine people accused of financing terrorist activities in Bahrain on Wednesday, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported, citing the Bahraini Public Prosecution.

The suspects were accused of receiving and transferring funds to support terrorist activities, Attorney General Ahmed al-Hammadi said, according to BNA.

The detained were sentenced to up to six years in prison and ordered to pay up to 100,000 Bahraini dinars in fines.

