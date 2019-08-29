The aid charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, adding that 10 of them died before reaching the hospital.
“It’s total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point,” MSF program manager Caroline Seguin said in the charity’s statement, issued on Thursday.
