The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone on Thursday from Yemen’s Saada that was headed toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson, Colonel Turki al-Malki, said.

Al-Maliki added that the attempts by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to launch drones will fail and that the coalition is taking all measures to protect civilians.

The Arab Coalition confirmed on Wednesday that a cruise missile launched by the Houthi militia landed at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and said no injuries were reported so far.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 10:06 - GMT 07:06