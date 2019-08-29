The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone on Thursday from Yemen’s Saada that was headed toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson, Colonel Turki al-Malki, said.SHOW MORE
