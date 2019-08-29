The Arab Coalition said it has managed to intercept and destroy a Houthi drone fired from Yemen’s Sanaa toward territories within Saudi Arabia.



Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, said the “attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to fail.”



“The coalition is taking all operational procedures and the best means to deal with these drones to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures,” al-Maliki said in a statement.



“Colonel al-Maliki pointed out that the recent repeated terrorist attempts by the Houthi militia are the result of significant losses among its terrorist fighters, destruction of its equipment’s, and through military operations carried out by the coalition,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency read.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 23:45 - GMT 20:45