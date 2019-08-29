The Arab Coalition has confirmed that a cruise missile launched by the Houthi militia has landed at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and said no injuries have been reported so far.



Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition, said the incident took place at 11:35 pm on Wednesday.



“Colonel al-Maliki explained that the incident is being pursued by the competent authorities and that there are no injuries – thankfully – until the publication of this statement,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency read.



“The Houthi terrorist militia continues its unethical practices of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructures against international humanitarian law and its customary rules. Through its media, it has claimed full responsibility for this terrorist act using a cruise missile, which is an explicit recognition and full responsibility of its targeting of civilians,” al-Maliki said.



Earlier in the day, the Arab Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone fired from Yemen’s Sanaa toward territories within Saudi Arabia.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 01:48 - GMT 22:48