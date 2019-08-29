US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman have discussed the need for stronger maritime security and countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities in the region.



According to a statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, Pompeo also discussed with Prince Khalid bin Salman “US support for a negotiated resolution between the Republic of Yemen government and the Southern Transitional Council and thanked the minister for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to mediate the dispute.”



“The Secretary and the minister agreed that dialogue represents the only way to achieve a stable, unified, and prosperous Yemen,” the statement read.



The Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense had arrived in the United States on Tuesday on an official visit. During the visit, Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to meet several officials to discuss bilateral relations and issues regarding the security and stability of the region.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 23:55 - GMT 20:55