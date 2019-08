Saudi Arabia created a new ministry for industry and mineral resources, separating it from the energy ministry, in a series of royal orders published by state news media on Friday.

Bandar al-Khorayef was appointed head of the new ministry, which will become fully independent starting on January 1.

The name of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources shall be changed to the Ministry of Energy.



As part of the changes, Fahd bin Mohammed al-Essa was appointed head of the royal court with the rank of minister.



Former information minister Awwad al-Awwad was named new head of the official human rights commission, and Mazen al-Khamous was made chairman of the national anti-corruption commission, according to the orders.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57