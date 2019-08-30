Three Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters were killed on Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, security sources said.



“A suicide bomber crashed his bomb-laden motorbike into a vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council on a roundabout in the Sheikh Saad district” of northern Aden, one of the sources told AFP.



Three of those on board the vehicle were killed and an unknown number wounded, including civilians near a busy marketplace.

A security official blamed the suicide bombing, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility, on al-Qaeda.

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12