Three Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters were killed on Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, security sources said.
“A suicide bomber crashed his bomb-laden motorbike into a vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council on a roundabout in the Sheikh Saad district” of northern Aden, one of the sources told AFP.
Three of those on board the vehicle were killed and an unknown number wounded, including civilians near a busy marketplace.
