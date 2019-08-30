The UN Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms” on Thursday the escalation of Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and called on the militias “to cease such attacks immediately and without preconditions.”

In a statement approved by all 15 Council members, the Security Council said such attacks, which have killed, injured and endangered civilians, posed a serious national security threat to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a wider threat to regional security, and threaten to undermine the UN-led political process.

The Council underlined its full support for Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, and called on the Government of Yemen, the Houthis and all other parties to engage constructively and continuously with him.



The Council commended the tireless efforts of the Special Envoy to support the parties to implement the Stockholm Agreement and to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.



The statement expressed particular concern regarding recent developments in South Yemen, citing attempts to seize the State’s institutions using violence, calling on all involved parties to observe self-restraint and to preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity.

The Security Council welcomed and fully supported the efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene a dialogue in Jeddah to resolve the situation, and called on all parties “to engage constructively to make those efforts a success.”



The Security Council expressed its deep concern at the escalation in violence and the loss of life and injuries in Aden, Saa’da, Sanaa, Shabwa and other parts of Yemen.



It called on all parties to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, including in relation to ensuring the protection of civilians, particularly to children and access for humanitarian organizations, and their obligations under international human rights law, as applicable.



The Security Council underlined the need to ensure accountability for violations in Yemen.



The Security Council also underscored the importance of accelerating steps to put the al-Hodeidah agreement in force, calling for free movement of UN mission personnel and equipment without any obstacles.

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 23:53 - GMT 20:53