The newly-appointed head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission in Saudi Arabia, Mazen al-Kahmous, said on Friday that the Commission will work to continue the campaign led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“I convey a stern warning from the Crown Prince that the next phase will be to eradicate corrupt mid-level and junior civil servants, where they will be a prime target,” Al Kahmous said in his first remarks after being appointed head of the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports Asharq al-Awsat.
He said that the commission will work to eliminate bureaucracy and form an anti-corruption committee of all concerned parties.
“The Crown Prince asked me to hold a monthly meeting to brief him on developments,” he added.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?