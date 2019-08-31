The newly-appointed head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission in Saudi Arabia, Mazen al-Kahmous, said on Friday that the Commission will work to continue the campaign led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



“I convey a stern warning from the Crown Prince that the next phase will be to eradicate corrupt mid-level and junior civil servants, where they will be a prime target,” Al Kahmous said in his first remarks after being appointed head of the Anti-Corruption Commission, reports Asharq al-Awsat.



He said that the commission will work to eliminate bureaucracy and form an anti-corruption committee of all concerned parties.



“The Crown Prince asked me to hold a monthly meeting to brief him on developments,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 02:50 - GMT 23:50