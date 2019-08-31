Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) held a send-off for its first batch of students who will be studying abroad at the Central Florida University in the US under the Entertainment Scholarship Program.

The program, in collaboration with Al-Qiddiya Investment Company, aims to prepare Saudi youth to develop the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

The 60 selected students will study to obtain bachelor’s degrees in entertainment disciplines, after which they will be working on Saudi Arabia’s al-Qiddiya entertainment megaproject, which is being established 40 kilometers outside of Riyadh within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“After the students complete their studies abroad… They will return to the Kingdom to work in al-Qiddiya to operate the landmarks and facilities in al-Qiddiya. They are the human resources that we depend on to be the leaders of the future of al-Qiddiya and other large projects,” Faisal Almoither, the chief of staff at the Al-Qiddiya Investment Company, said.

According to al-Qiddiya’s website, the megaproject will have more than 300 recreational and educational facilities designed around five cornerstones of development.

Some of the entertainment facilities at al-Qiddiya will include training academies, theme parks, water and snow activities, outdoor adventures, safaris and nature experiences.

The megaproject will also include commercial centers, restaurants, cafes, hotels, real estate project opportunities and services that meet the needs of all segments of society.

The GEA had launched the Entertainment Scholarship Program last July, aiming to sponsor Saudi youth in their studies in prestigious entertainment-related programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels to enrich the Saudi labor market with qualified and capable local talents.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13