The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen says it launched airstrikes against a Houthi military target in Dhamar, south of the capital Sanaa.

The Coalition’s pokesperson Turki al-Maliki said that the targeted site was a Houthi military base and that it is a legitimate target, adding that the Coalition has evidence that it is not a prison as per the Houthi scenario.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 September 2019 KSA 13:59 - GMT 10:59