The Arab Coalition said its forces have destroyed a Houthi military site in Yemen’s Dhamar province with targeted strikes.



The coalition said in a statement on Sunday that the Houthi site destroyed in Dhamar was being used by the militia to store drones and air defense missiles.



“The operation is in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary rules and we have taken all preventive measures to protect civilians,” the coalition said in a statement.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 September 2019 KSA 01:17 - GMT 22:17