It is important that the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) engage in the Saudi initiative aimed at avoiding escalation and reducing tension, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.
1/3 Important that Government of Yemen & Southern Transitional Council accept & engage in Saudi initiative to reduce tension and avoid escalation. The way to move forward is through Saudi-led dialogue.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019
2/3 Coalition very concerned with terrorists, including AQAP and Da’esh, taking advantage of current escalation in the South. The UAE as part of Coalition will continue to act firmly against the re-emergence of terror groups in Yemen.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019
3/3 Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, solid & vital to regaining peace & stability in Yemen. Focus on internal unity, through continued dialogue, essential to address/ confront the challenge of the Houthi coup.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019
