It is important that the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) engage in the Saudi initiative aimed at avoiding escalation and reducing tension, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.

1/3 Important that Government of Yemen & Southern Transitional Council accept & engage in Saudi initiative to reduce tension and avoid escalation. The way to move forward is through Saudi-led dialogue. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019

In a series of tweets on his official account, Gargash reaffirmed that the UAE, as part of the Arab Coalition, will continue to fight the re-emergence of terror in Yemen, adding that the “coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, is solid and vital to regaining peace and stability.”

2/3 Coalition very concerned with terrorists, including AQAP and Da’esh, taking advantage of current escalation in the South. The UAE as part of Coalition will continue to act firmly against the re-emergence of terror groups in Yemen. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019

The STC is part of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis, however, recent events saw the council attempting to take control over Aden.

In August, the head of the STC went along with a delegation to the Saudi city of Jeddah after accepting the Kingdom’s invitation for talks regarding the Yemeni port city of Aden.

Tensions south of the country were heightened after the STC- who seeks self-rule- seized the interim capital Aden earlier this month. Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government had entered the city, taking back control of several sites, and securing districts.

Saudi Arabia called for a summit to end the standoff, which has complicated UN efforts to end the war in Yemen. But Hadi’s government said it would not participate until the STC cedes control of sites they have seized.

3/3 Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, solid & vital to regaining peace & stability in Yemen. Focus on internal unity, through continued dialogue, essential to address/ confront the challenge of the Houthi coup. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 1, 2019





Last Update: Sunday, 1 September 2019 KSA 10:41 - GMT 07:41