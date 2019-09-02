Female teachers will now educate boys in public schools for the first time across Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Education announced.

According to the ministry, more than six million students started a new school term this Sunday, with women teaching 13.5 percent of young boys across 1,460 government schools.

Classes will not be mixed in primary schools, and separate classrooms, toilets, and other facilities will be available for boys and girls.

The ministry said that hiring female teachers is part of an initiative that falls under the Early Childhood Schools Project, which incorporates a special program to better facilitate elementary school students’ transition to their next stage of schooling.

The project was implemented after several scientific and behavioral studies were conducted to determine the most efficient methods of early education, the ministry said. The studies found that female teachers bring benefits to education.

According to the ministry, one major benefit of the program is the presence of female teachers in classrooms eases communication between teachers and parents.

The new teachers will be provided with teacher training and support for their role.

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 17:38 - GMT 14:38