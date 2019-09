The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone launched from Yemen’s Amran province toward the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are “doomed to fail.”



“The coalition is taking all operational procedures and the best means to deal with these aircraft to protect civilians and civilian objects,” he said in a statement.



Al-Maliki stressed the continued leadership of the joint forces of the coalition to implement deterrent measures against the Houthis “to neutralize and destroy these capabilities.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 September 2019 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22