The United Nations is set to appoint Abhijit Guha, a retired Indian Army Lieutenant General, to lead the UN mission deployed in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah in Yemen, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya.



According to sources who spoke to Al Arabiya’s Bureau Chief Talal Alhaj, Guha is set to replace the outgoing head of the mission, Danish Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard.



UN chief Antonio Guterres has decided to appoint Guha but has yet to formally inform the legitimate Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.



The UN’s Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), currently led by Lollesgaard, drew up the redeployment plans under a pact agreed last December in Stockholm, Sweden, the first major breakthrough in peace efforts.



In 2014, Guha was named as part of a 14-member panel appointed by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon to assess the needs of the world body’s peacekeeping efforts.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 September 2019 KSA 22:15 - GMT 19:15