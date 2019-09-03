Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted on Tuesday three ballistic missiles over the Kingdom's city of Najran near the border with Yemen, sources told Al Arabiya.

Photos supplied to Al Arabiya show the moment the missiles were intercepted, and the minor damage done.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and downed a Houthi drone that was launched from Yemen’s Amran province, and was heading toward Saudi Arabia.

The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki had said that “attempts of the Iran-backed Houthis to launch drones reflect its losses on the ground.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 September 2019 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25